|
|
|
BLADES Kathleen
(nee Kathleen Day) Aged 89 years, of Carlton in Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully on 23rd June 2019 and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 9th July 2019 at
St Johns Church, Carlton in Lindrick followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
No flowers please.
However, if anyone wishes to make
a donation to Cancer Research, contributions will be gratefully received. Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 5, 2019