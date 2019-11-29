|
BEECH Kathleen Elizabeth
(Kath) Aged 68 years of Jubliee Road, Whitwell. Passed away peacefully at Autumn Grange Care Home, Creswell on Monday 25th November 2019.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 11.30am at
St Lawrence Church, Whitwell followed by a burial at Whitwell Council Cemetery. Family request if possible mourners to wear something bright and not black.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543
or 01909-721494.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019