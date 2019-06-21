Home

Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Josephine Newton

Notice Condolences

Josephine Newton Notice
NEWTON JOSEPHINE AGED 80 YEARS
OF ROGERS AVENUE, CRESWELL.

Passed away peacefully at
Bassetlaw General Hospital
on Friday 7th June 2019.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 3-30pm at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton for the committal and 4-15pm at Whitwell Methodist Chapel
for a Remembrance and
Thanksgiving Service.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be divided between
Whitwell Methodist Chapel
and All We Can .
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on
01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 21, 2019
