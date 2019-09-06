|
|
|
NEAL Josephine Eleanor (Josie) Aged 85 years, formerly of Worksop, passed away on 21st August 2019.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 10th September 2019 in St. Mary's R/C Church, Worksop at 10.30am followed by burial in Hannah Park Cemetery.
All flowers most welcome with donations to Dementia UK
gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747/472970
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019