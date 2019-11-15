|
|
|
VICKERS Dr John Aged 51 years of Seascale,
Cumbria formerly Carlton In Lindrick
Passed away peacefully on
31st October 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all his loving
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 2.15pm on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at Hannah Park Cemetery, close family and friends welcome, followed by a service of remembrance at the
Methodist Chapel at Carlton In Lindrick at 2.45pm where everyone is welcome. Family flowers only, please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to various charities will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019