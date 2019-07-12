Home

STAMP John Aged 75 of Langold, passed away peacefully at home on 1st July 2019.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
His funeral service will take place Tuesday 16th July at St. Luke's Church, Langold at 1.00pm. Committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation for Prostate Cancer will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to Chris Butcher Funeral Care, 34 Lordens Hill, Dinnington, S25 2QE. 01909 562365
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 12, 2019
