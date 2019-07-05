Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Eyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Eyre

Notice

John Eyre Notice
Eyre John Alfred John's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers raised £440 for Bassetlaw Hospital Ward B6, A4 and Macmillan Palliative Care.
We would particularly like to thank all staff on ward B6,A4 and Macmillan Palliative Care, Clive Pashley for his comforting words and service and everyone at Dolby Funeral Services for their care and attention at this sad time.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 5, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.