|
|
|
Eyre John Alfred John's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers raised £440 for Bassetlaw Hospital Ward B6, A4 and Macmillan Palliative Care.
We would particularly like to thank all staff on ward B6,A4 and Macmillan Palliative Care, Clive Pashley for his comforting words and service and everyone at Dolby Funeral Services for their care and attention at this sad time.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 5, 2019