EYRE John Alfred
'Big John' (Barber) Aged 70 years of Worksop.
A special Husband, Dad, Grandad and Brother, passed away peacefully on
31st May 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving family
and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 11am on Monday 17 th June 2019 at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however anyone wishing to make a donation for Wards A4 & B6 at Bassetlaw Hospital will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 14, 2019
