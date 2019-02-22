Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:00
St Lawrence Church
Whitwell
John Bufton Notice
BUFTON John Ellison
(Jack) Aged 93 years, of Whitwell Common.
Passed away peacefully,
surrounded by his loving family at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Wednesday 13th February 2019.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 8th March 2019 at 1pm
at St Lawrence Church, Whitwell followed by a burial at Whitwell
Council Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers to Eastwood Ward, Chesterfield Royal Hospital via family or Turner & Wilson.
For further enquiries contact Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell
on 01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
