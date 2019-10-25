|
|
|
BRUNT John Aged 87 years, of Worksop.
Passed away on
12th October 2019.
A much loved husband, dad and grandad. The funeral will take place
on Friday 1st November 2019
in Babworth Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only with donations to Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, Notts,
S80 2BA, Tel: 01909 485747 / 472970,
Fax: 01909 532424, clivehopkinsonfu
[email protected]
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019