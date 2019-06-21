|
COE Jessie Aged 85 years of Worksop,
passed away in Forest Hill Nursing Home on 15th June 2019.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 in Christ Church, Worksop at 10.30am followed by burial in Hannah Park Cemetery.
All flowers most welcome with donations to Forest Hill Comfort Fund gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact,
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, Notts.
S80 2BA. Tel: 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 21, 2019
