Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Bower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Bower

Notice Condolences

Jeffrey Bower Notice
BOWER Jeffrey Knight Aged 74 years of Langold.
Passed away peacefully on
30th May 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 1:45pm on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at
St Lukes Church, Langold followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a
donation to St Lukes Church
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to : Dolby Funeral Home 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices