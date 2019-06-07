|
|
|
BOWER Jeffrey Knight Aged 74 years of Langold.
Passed away peacefully on
30th May 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 1:45pm on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at
St Lukes Church, Langold followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a
donation to St Lukes Church
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to : Dolby Funeral Home 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 7, 2019
Read More