Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
14:15
St Lukes Church
Langold
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Ramplin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ramplin

Notice Condolences

Jean Ramplin Notice
Ramplin Jean
'Granny Ramp' Aged 84 years of Langold.
A special Mum, Gran, Sister & friend, passed away peacefully on
20th September 2019 and will be greatly missed by all.
Her funeral service will take place at 2:15pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at St Lukes Church, Langold followed by interment in Langold Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, however anyone wishing to make a donation for the British Lung Foundation will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.