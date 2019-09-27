|
Ramplin Jean
'Granny Ramp' Aged 84 years of Langold.
A special Mum, Gran, Sister & friend, passed away peacefully on
20th September 2019 and will be greatly missed by all.
Her funeral service will take place at 2:15pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at St Lukes Church, Langold followed by interment in Langold Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, however anyone wishing to make a donation for the British Lung Foundation will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019