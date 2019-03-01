|
Ms Janette Lee, of Carlton Road, Worksop, lost her life tragically on January 14, 2019, aged 42.
Janette leaves her parents Bryan and Sheila, sons Kieran, Joseph and Kristian, sister Julie, brother Kevin, nieces and nephews.
Janette was born in Worksop and was a lifelong resident of the area. She previously worked as a bar manager in Worksop.
Janette had hobbies including sugar craft, pottery and volunteering for MIND, a charity very close to her.
A service has taken place.
Mourners were: Mr B.Lee, Mrs S.Lee, Mr K.Lee, Mr J.Lee, Mr K.Lee, Mr and Mrs J.Mills, Mr K.Lee, Mr C.Barker, Mrs S.Lee, Mr D.Lee, Mr S.Lee, Mr and Mrs Ryan, J.Lee, R.Richardson, H.Rack, J.Mitchell, M.Scothern, V.Skelton, A.Meredith, Hathersall Family, N.Tomlinson, Alax and Ben, V.Hewerdine, M.Scott, A and C.Lamb, K.Mills, J.Hayward, J.Hawkins; S.Woodward (rep D.Fairweather); K.Whitehead (rep A.Whitehead); D.Goodman (rep G.Hope), Mrs K.Sanderson, S.Dickenson, K.Scott, S.Aven, B.Clarke; K.Phillips (rep S.Greaves, S.and L.Warwick: P.Lee (rep C.Lee), T.Newton; L.Cheetham (rep A.and S.Taylor), J.Radcliffe; J.Millington (rep D.Bearder); C.Waddingham (rep Family), M.Pendleton, M.Waddingham, Mr J.Lee , Mandy, Mr and Mrs C.Wright, S.Holmes, Mr and Mrs L.Lea, N.Mills, D.Powell, Mr and Mrs J.Simmens, Mr R.Lee, Mr and Mrs P.Lee.
The service was conducted by Carolyn Allsopp. Arrangements were by Robert Priest.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
