LEE Janette Janette's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to M.I.N.D which totalled £200.
We would particularly like to thank Robert and all his staff at Priest Funeral Services for the arrangements and care
given to us at this very sad time.
To Carolyn Allsopp for the special service and tribute to Janette, the Shireoaks Inn for the lovely food and to Ryton Florists for the beautiful floral arrangements.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
