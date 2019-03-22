|
Tinker Janet Anne
(nee Blow) Aged 68 years, of Worksop.
A devoted Wife, special Sister and Auntie who passed away on
12th March 2019 and will be
sadly missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Her Funeral service will take place at 1pm on Wednesday 27th March 2019 at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to the NSPCC will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
