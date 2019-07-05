Harris Janet Elizabeth Born on

30th May 1942.



Her parents were

Leonard Harris and Maisie Williams.

She was born and raised in Worksop, she married Martin Arnold Walters and had 2 sons, Gregory Lloyd Walters and Spencer Alexander Walters,

she had 7 amazing grandchildren, Ariaane Elizabeth Walters, Morgan Francis Walters, Conor Alan Walters, Catherine Elizabeth Walters, Evelyn Angela Walters, Grace Anne Walters, James Mitchell Martin Walters

and her daughters-in-law

Jane Hepplestall, Marie Blair

and Michelle Mitchell Walters.



All of them loved her with all their hearts and she was there for

each and every one of them.



Janet sadly lost her life on

Tuesday, 25th of June 2019

and lived life to the fullest.

She will never be forgotten.



Janet passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Funeral is TBD and will be only

for the family as she wished for

a small, private event.



From all the family, we love you so very much and we thank you for everything you did for all of us.

Rest in peace, our angel. Published in Worksop Guardian on July 5, 2019