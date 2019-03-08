|
|
|
FLINT Janet
(née Slack) Formerly of Carlton in Lindrick passed away peacefully at Kings Mill Hospital on the 22nd February 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Ken,
loving mother of Alison and David
and dear nan of Thomas.
Funeral service to be held at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Friday
15th March at 11:30 am.
Flowers, or if preferred donations in memory of Janet for either Beaumond House Community Hospice or Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust may be sent to E. Gill and Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
