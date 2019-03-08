Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Flint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Flint

Notice Condolences

Janet Flint Notice
FLINT Janet
(née Slack) Formerly of Carlton in Lindrick passed away peacefully at Kings Mill Hospital on the 22nd February 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Ken,
loving mother of Alison and David
and dear nan of Thomas.
Funeral service to be held at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Friday
15th March at 11:30 am.
Flowers, or if preferred donations in memory of Janet for either Beaumond House Community Hospice or Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust may be sent to E. Gill and Sons Ltd or made online at www.egillandsons.co.uk.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.