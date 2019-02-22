Home

Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
13:00
St Annes Church, Worksop
Janet Boulding Notice
BOULDING Janet Susan Aged 67 years of Worksop.
Passed away in Bassetlaw Hospice
on 18th February 2019. The funeral will take place on Thursday 7th March 2019
in St Annes Church, Worksop at 1pm followed by burial in Hannah Park Cemetery. All flowers most welcome with Donations if desired to Bassetlaw Hospice. Please wear something pink. For all further enquiries contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop,
Notts, S80 2BA Tel: 01909 485747
clivehopkinsonfuneralservices
@dignityfunerals.co.uk
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
