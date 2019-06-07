|
|
|
WHITE James 'Jim' Frederick Of Worksop.
Passed away on
12th May 2019, aged 79.
Beloved Husband, Father,
Grandfather and friend.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 11th June, St John's Church Worksop at 9:00am.
Committal will follow at Babworth Crematorium at 10:00am.
Donations in lieu of flowers are to be shared between Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and Dementia UK.
A special 'Thank You' to the staff
at Ashley Care Centre.
All funeral enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Worksop 01909 472271.
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 7, 2019
