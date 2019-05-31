Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
James Plummer

James Plummer Notice
PLUMMER James (Jim) Peacefully, on May 23rd
at his home in Harworth,
aged 83 years.
The dearly loved husband of Anne Plummer, dear dad of Bev and Mark,
also, a much-loved grandad and
great grandad.

Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 3rd June 2019
at Barnby Moor Crematorium
at 1.00 pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Macmillan Cancer Support or
Prostate Cancer UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 31, 2019
