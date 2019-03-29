Home

Hainey James William
'Jim' Aged 74 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
16th March 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all his loving
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at
12 Noon on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to British Heart Foundation and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
