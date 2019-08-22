|
Atkinson Isabel Aged 84 years, of Carlton In Lindrick.
Passed away peacefully on 12th August 2019 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends. Her funeral service will take place at 10.30am on Friday 30th August 2019 at St Johns Church, Carlton In Lindrick followed by interment in Carlton Cemetery. Mourners are invited to wear an item of red or a red rose in memory of Bel. Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 22, 2019