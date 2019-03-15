|
|
|
GREEN Irene It is with great sadness that the family of Irene announces her passing away suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 3rd March 2019, at the age of 91.
Irene will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 69 years, Ray, her sons John, Philip & Robert, daughter Elaine, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield & District Crematorium, Derby Road, Mansfield at 3.15pm on Tuesday 26th March. Charitable donations if so desired to The British Red Cross may be sent to Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
