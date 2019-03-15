Home

Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
15:15
Mansfield & District Crematorium
Derby Road
Mansfield
Irene Green Notice
GREEN Irene It is with great sadness that the family of Irene announces her passing away suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 3rd March 2019, at the age of 91.
Irene will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 69 years, Ray, her sons John, Philip & Robert, daughter Elaine, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Mansfield & District Crematorium, Derby Road, Mansfield at 3.15pm on Tuesday 26th March. Charitable donations if so desired to The British Red Cross may be sent to Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
