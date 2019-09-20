Home

SCOTT (née Woodward)
Ida Adored wife of the late Willis Scott, beloved mother, sister, sister in law, auntie, great auntie and friend.
Died peacefully at home on
11th September 2019.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 2nd October, 11.00am at
St. Anne's Church followed by burial at Hannah Park Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
For further details please contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747/472970
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019
