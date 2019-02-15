Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00
St Johns Church
Hillary Christian Notice
Christian Hilary Aged 76 years of Worksop.
A loving Mum of Alison and Paula,
special Nan, Sister and Auntie.
Passed away peacefully on
8th February 2019 and
will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Her Funeral Service will take place
at 12noon on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at St Johns Church, Worksop followed by a committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
however anyone wishing to make a donation to Parkinsons UK
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
