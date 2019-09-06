|
HENSHALL Helen Peacefully, on September 1st, in hospital and of Harworth aged 80 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Raymond Henshall, dear mum of Jill, Vicky and Ian, also, the much-loved mother-in-law of Ritchie, Chris and Nicky and granny of Aimee,
Tom, Josh and Kate.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Thursday 12th September 2019 at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Cancer Research UK
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019