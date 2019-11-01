|
THOMPSON Gwendolyn Of Langold
Passed away peacefully on 25th October 2019, aged 89.
A beloved Wife to the late Len, Mum to the late Janice, Sister, Nan-Nan & Friend who will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Service to take place
on Friday 8th November,
Babworth Crematorium at 4pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be shared between Dementia UK &
Rose Farm Residential Home.
A special 'Thank You' to all the staff there for their kindness & friendship.
All funeral enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Worksop 01909 472271.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019