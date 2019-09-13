|
|
|
CHAPPELL Graham Sydney Scott Passed away peacefully
in Bassetlaw Hospital on Monday 26th August 2019,
aged 67 years.
Sadly missed, brother to Diane ,
uncle to Matthew and Robert.
Funeral service to take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium
on Tuesday, 17th September 2019
at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations ,if desired, for the benefit
of Cancer Research UK and
The Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme will be gratefully received by
Funeral Directors
G.D. Hall, 13 Bridgegate,
Retford,
DN22 6AE
Telephone 01777 701222
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 13, 2019