Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Burton

Notice Condolences

Grace Burton Notice
BURTON Grace Elaine Aged 101 years, of Carlton in Lindrick, formerly of Wisbeach.
Passed away on 28th June 2019.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 25th July 2019 in St. John's Church, Carlton in Lindrick at 10.45am followed by cremation in Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please with donations to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact,
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, Notts.
S80 2BA. Tel: 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.