BURTON Grace Elaine Aged 101 years, of Carlton in Lindrick, formerly of Wisbeach.
Passed away on 28th June 2019.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 25th July 2019 in St. John's Church, Carlton in Lindrick at 10.45am followed by cremation in Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please with donations to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact,
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, Notts.
S80 2BA. Tel: 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 12, 2019