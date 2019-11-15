|
WELLS George Alan
(Trot)
(Of Shireoaks) Passed away peacefully at
Gateford Hill Nursing Home
on 30th October 2019, aged 88 years.
Loving husband, father,
grandfather and great grandfather
who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 18th November at 2pm
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
of flowers for Bluebell Wood
Childrens Hospice via family or
Robert Priests Funeral Directors,
tel 01909 530880.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019