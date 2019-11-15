Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Wells

Notice Condolences

George Wells Notice
WELLS George Alan
(Trot)
(Of Shireoaks) Passed away peacefully at
Gateford Hill Nursing Home
on 30th October 2019, aged 88 years.
Loving husband, father,
grandfather and great grandfather
who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 18th November at 2pm
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
of flowers for Bluebell Wood
Childrens Hospice via family or
Robert Priests Funeral Directors,
tel 01909 530880.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -