Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
George Warrener Notice
Warrener George Anthony
(Tony) Aged 84 years.
Of Langwith Lodge Care Home
Formerly of Norwood Farm &
Hose Cottage, Nether Langwith.
Passed away peacefully at
Langwith Lodge on
Saturday 16th November 2019.
Funeral service of Remembrance
& Thanksgiving to be held on
Monday 9th December 2019
at 12-30pm at St Marys Norton Cuckney Church. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Dementia UK.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543
OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
