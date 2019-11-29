|
|
|
Warrener George Anthony
(Tony) Aged 84 years.
Of Langwith Lodge Care Home
Formerly of Norwood Farm &
Hose Cottage, Nether Langwith.
Passed away peacefully at
Langwith Lodge on
Saturday 16th November 2019.
Funeral service of Remembrance
& Thanksgiving to be held on
Monday 9th December 2019
at 12-30pm at St Marys Norton Cuckney Church. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu of flowers,
to Dementia UK.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on 01909-720543
OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019