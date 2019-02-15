|
Rewston George Mrs Ivy Rewston (Widow) and children David, Paul, Lynne, Angie would like to say a special thank you to all family, relatives, friends and neighbours for attending the funeral of
Mr George Rewston.
Thank you for all your support, kind words and donations to the
British Heart Foundation.
Also a special thank you to
Hopkinsons Funeral Directors for their compassion and organisation and to
Bo Kay for the beautiful flower arrangements.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
