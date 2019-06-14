|
Dexter George 'Juddy' Aged 78 years of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on 1st June 2019 and will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 1:30pm on Wednesday 19th June
2019 at St Annes Church, Worksop followed by an interment in Hannah Park Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Ward 18 at Doncaster Royal Infirmary will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 14, 2019
