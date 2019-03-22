Home

Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Geoffrey Battrum

Geoffrey Battrum Notice
BATTRUM Geoffrey Alfred (Geoff) Aged 79 years, of Hammingfield Road, Worksop. Passed away peacefully at Bassetlaw General Hospital on Saturday 16th March 2019.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 29th March 2019 at 11am at
Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Ward C1 Bassetlaw General Hospital via family or Turner & Wilson.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543
OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
