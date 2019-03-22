|
|
|
MORRIS Ernie Passed peacefully
on 10th March 2019,
surrounded by his family
in Gateford Hill Care Home,
and of Bircotes, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Mary Morris,
much loved dad to
Pamela, David, Keith and Michiela,
also a loving grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on Friday
22nd March 2019 at
Babworth Crematorium,
Retford at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations may be made
to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance and the
Alzheimer's Society c/o
W.E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More