Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernie Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernie Morris

Notice Condolences

Ernie Morris Notice
MORRIS Ernie Passed peacefully
on 10th March 2019,
surrounded by his family
in Gateford Hill Care Home,
and of Bircotes, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Mary Morris,
much loved dad to
Pamela, David, Keith and Michiela,
also a loving grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on Friday
22nd March 2019 at
Babworth Crematorium,
Retford at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations may be made
to Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance and the
Alzheimer's Society c/o
W.E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.