|
|
|
Mrs Emma Jane Pyet Bloomer, aged 94, of Kingston Close, Worksop, was buried at Hannah Park Cemetery, on October 1, 2019, following a service at Worksop Priory Church.
Born in Rossington, Doncaster, and a resident of Worksop for more than 80 years, Emma worked for Universal Catalogues and as a cook for Martlet School on Newgate Street, working for Nottinghamshire County Council's school meals service for 30 years.
She also worked tirelessly for Bassetlaw Council for 24 years representing Manton South East. She was elected vice-chairman in 1987 and became chairman in 1988.
Although she officially retired in 1999, Emma became an Honorary Alderman of Bassetlaw District Council and continued to work hard for the people of Worksop.
Her interests included local politics and spending time with her family.
Emma, who passed away at Worksop's Bassetlaw Hospital, on September 18, 2019, leaves her husband Stanley Reuben Bloomer, daughter Anne, sons Reuben and Dale, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mourners were Mr S.R. Bloomer; Mrs A. Paczesny (rep Mr M. Paczesny), Mr D. Bloomer, Mrs N. Bloomer, Mr Q. Paczesny, Miss T. Bloomer, Mr R. Bloomer, Mrs A. Bloomer, Dr S. Bloomer, Mr S. Webster; Mr J.B. Riccals (Honorary Alderman Rampton), Mr D. and Mrs C. Bloomer, Mrs A. Spencer, Mrs S. Place; Mrs T. Webster (rep C. and G. Oxby); Mr C. and Mrs M. Playfoot (rep S. and D. Blades), Mrs L. Banks, Mrs J. Carratt, Mr G. and Mrs C. Wynne, Miss C. Salathiel; Mr B. and Mrs V. Smailes (rep Mrs S. Knowles), Mr D. Morley, Mr D. Morley, Miss M. Morley, Mrs C. Morley, Mr M. Dolby, Mrs J. Gilfoyle, Cllr G. Gilfoyle, Mr T. Simmonds, Miss P. Durrant nee Jarvis, Mr and Mrs D. Bagshaw, Mr and Mrs Doherty, Cllr J. Shepherd; Cllr Merryweather (rep Cllr G. Oxby), Mr F. Merryweather; Mrs G. Wallhead (rep Minnie and family); Mr M. Pacezny (rep V. Pacezny and J. Howell), Mrs A. Pacezny, Miss E. Pacezny, Mr M. Rider, Miss C. Couto; Miss M. Doxey (rep G. Smith), Mr J. Doxey.
The service was conducted by Father John Willett and arrangements were by Dolby Funeral Services.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019