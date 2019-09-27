Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
14:00
Priory Church
Worksop
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hannah Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Bloomer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Bloomer

Notice Condolences

Emma Bloomer Notice
Honorary Alderman
Mrs Emma Jane
Pyet Bloomer Aged 94 years, of Worksop.
Former Councillor, of Bassetlaw,
loving Wife, devoted Mum and Nan,
passed away peacefully on
18th September 2019 and
will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
2pm on Tuesday 1st October 2019
at Priory Church, Worksop
followed by interment in
Hannah Park Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome,
however anyone wishing to make
a donation to Cancer Research
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.