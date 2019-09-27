|
|
|
Honorary Alderman
Mrs Emma Jane
Pyet Bloomer Aged 94 years, of Worksop.
Former Councillor, of Bassetlaw,
loving Wife, devoted Mum and Nan,
passed away peacefully on
18th September 2019 and
will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
2pm on Tuesday 1st October 2019
at Priory Church, Worksop
followed by interment in
Hannah Park Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome,
however anyone wishing to make
a donation to Cancer Research
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019