UNDERWOOD Elizabeth
'Betty' Aged 90 years
Of Lowtown, Worksop.
Passed away peacefully
at Bassetlaw Hospital after a
short illness on 7th March 2019.
The funeral service will take place at the Priory Church, Worksop on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at
1.00pm followed by cremation at Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
Family flowers only please, however donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated.
Further enquiries to Robert Priest Funeral Service, 4a Hardy Street, Worksop Tel: 01909 530880
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
