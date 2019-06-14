Home

Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:45
Chesterfield Crematorium
Brimington
CARRINGTON Edwin Arthur Aged 90 years of Larpit Green, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby on Thursday 6th June 2019.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 24th June 2019 at 10.50am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909 720543
or 01909 721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 14, 2019
