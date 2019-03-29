|
Turner Edward 'Ted' Aged 84 years of Worksop.
A special Husband, Dad and Grandad, passed away peacefully
on 20th March 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all his loving
family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 1:30pm on Monday 1st April 2019
at St Annes Church, Worksop,
followed by an interment in
Hannah Park Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
however anyone wishing to make a donation for Cancer Research will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
