|
|
|
Mr Edward Kimpton, of Gateford Road, Worksop, passed away at home on September 10, 2019, aged 78.
Born in Worksop, Edward was a lifelong local resident. He worked as a joiner and kitchen and bathroom fitter, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed running and cycling in his younger days.
Edward leaves his wife Carol, son Mark, daughter-in-law Kate and grandchildren Brad and Aimee.
The funeral took place at Babworth Crematorium.
Mourners were Mr F.Davis, Mrs D,Daubney, Mr and Mrs G.Davis, Mr and Mrs D.Allison, Mr and Mrs S.Elliott, Mrs J.Waltham, Mr D.Binch; Mr and Mrs B.Knight (rep Steve and Tania); Mr P.Saunders (rep Mrs Saunders), Mrs V.Rainer, Mr R.Watkinson, Mrs C.Watkinson, Mr and Mrs D.Radin; Mr G.Morris (rep Harworth CC), Mr and Mrs G.Crookes, Mrs D.Henson, Mr L.Hanly, Mrs P.Childs, Miss D.Hanley; Mr G.Whitehouse (rep T.Whitehouse), Mrs L. Whitehouse; Mrs A.Scott (rep Pete and Family), Mr and Mrs D.Watkinson, Mrs M.Metcalf, Mrs M.Briggs, Mr A.Hazard, Mr P. Austin, Mrs J.Kirby; Mr and Mrs R.Smith (rep Kerry Family), Mr and Mrs Sketchley, Mr and Mrs K.Savage; Mr J.Allen (rep Mrs Allen and Family), Mr and Mrs J.Elcock; Mr and Mrs M.Lamb (rep Mr B.Lamb); Mr and Mrs S.Smith (rep Family), Mr and Mrs J.Belton, Mr I.Belton, Miss L.Gilmore, Miss I.McTighe, Mr A.Bennett; Mr and Mrs J.Baxendale (rep Dawn and Kay).
The service was conducted by James Greely. Arrangements were by Dolby
Funeral Services.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 18, 2019