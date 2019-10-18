|
Kimpton Edward Edward's family would like to offer their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers raised £532.51 for DAST and
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Special thanks to Sally Parnell and all District Nurses. We would like to thank James Greely for his comforting words and service. Everyone at Dolby Funeral Services for their care and attention at this sad time.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 18, 2019