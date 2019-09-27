Home

Edward Kimpton

Edward Kimpton Notice
Kimpton Edward
'Ted' Aged 78 years, of Worksop.
A loving Husband, Dad and Grandad, passed away peacefully at home
on 10th September 2019 and
will be greatly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 1:00pm on Monday 30th September 2019 at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation for DAST (The Derbyshire Asbestos Support Team) & Macmillan Cancer Support will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop.
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019
