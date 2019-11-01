|
NORMAN Edna Aged 96 years
of Thorpe Avenue, Whitwell.
Passed away peacefully with her loving family around her at
Victoria Care Home, Worksop on Tuesday 22nd October 2019.
Funeral service to be held on Friday 8th November 2019 at 11am at St Lawrence Church Whitwell followed by a burial at Whitwell Council Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be divided between Victoria Care
Home & Whitwell Church.
For further enquiries contact
Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors
of Whitwell on
01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019