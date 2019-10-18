|
|
|
Cluroe Edna Of Whitwell.
Passed away on
7th October 2019, aged 96,
at Hill House Nursing Home.
Wife to the late Howard and mother to David who passed away in 2014.
A friend to many and will be
very much missed.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 23rd October at
Whitwell Methodist Chapel at 12pm, followed by committal at Brimington Crematorium, Chesterfield, at 1.10pm.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield 01246211041
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 18, 2019