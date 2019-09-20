Home

John Garside & Son Funeral Directors
2 Cross Street
Stoke-on-trent, Staffordshire ST8 6BD
01782 513210
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:15
St John's Church
Knypersley
View Map
BARRASS Edith 'Alice' Peacefully passed
away in her sleep at
Springbank Nursing Home, Knypersley on 10th September 2019, Alice, aged 102 years, of Knypersley, formerly of Worksop, Nottinghamshire.
Loving wife of the late Alf and previously the late Bernard,
cherished mother of Karen,
treasured mother in law of Graham, much loved grandma of Laura and Ross, also dear great grandma of Sophie, Erin and Ayda.
Alice was a great friend to many and will be sadly missed by her family
and all that knew her.
Funeral Service to take place at
10.15 am on Tuesday 1st October at
St John's Church, Knypersley,
followed by Committal at
Bradwell Crematorium.
Friends wishing to attend
kindly meet at the Church.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Alzheimer's Society
in memory of Alice.
Enquiries to: John Garside & Son,
2 Cross Street, Biddulph, 01782 513210.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019
